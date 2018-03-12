Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 104,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 71.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 826,606 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 239,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $100.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

In related news, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 15,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $1,171,509.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 723,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,563,075.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,440.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,670 and sold 242,674 shares valued at $19,140,541. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) opened at $78.42 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $27,820.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

