Qtum (QTUM) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $18.39 or 0.00198457 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bleutrade, Allcoin and Upbit. Qtum has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $115.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000616 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000467 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 100,443,440 coins and its circulating supply is 73,943,440 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-coplete smart contract functionalities while still mantaining a an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum employs a Proof of Stake consensus mechanism. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, Huobi, Coinone, Binance, Bit-Z, CoolCoin, BigONE, BCEX, Bleutrade, Upbit, Qryptos, Lbank, EXX, Allcoin, HitBTC, Quoine, Liqui, Bitfinex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, COSS, OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Coinrail and ZB.COM. It is not currently possible to purchase Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

