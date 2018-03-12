QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,951,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,565,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,919,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $148,604,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 400,906.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,896,000 after acquiring an additional 665,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $103,179,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total value of $15,526,004.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc. ( NYSE CAT ) opened at $158.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94,574.28, a P/E ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 247.62%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.96 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. The Company operates through segments, including Construction Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in infrastructure, forestry and building construction; Resource Industries, which is engaged in supporting customers using machinery in mining, quarry, waste and material handling applications; Energy & Transportation, which supports customers in oil and gas, power generation, marine, rail and industrial applications, including Cat machines; Financial Products segment, which provides financing and related services, and All Other operating segments, which includes activities, such as product management and development, and manufacturing of filters and fluids, undercarriage, tires and rims, ground engaging tools, fluid transfer products, and sealing and connecting components for Cat products.

