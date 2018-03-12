QS Investors LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in General Motors (GM)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,369 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 38,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. National Planning Corp grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 25,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of General Motors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $41.38 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Cascend Securities lowered shares of General Motors to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.28.

Shares of General Motors ( GM ) opened at $37.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $53,091.14, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.60.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. General Motors had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. General Motors’s payout ratio is -52.59%.

In other news, insider Mark L. Reuss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $1,292,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $355,869.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,809.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,289,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,694,061. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

