Delphi Energy Corp. (TSE:DEE) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delphi Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Cormark analyst G. Ursu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Delphi Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Delphi Energy alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DEE. GMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Delphi Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Delphi Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday.

Delphi Energy ( DEE ) opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.82. Delphi Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-delphi-energy-corp-dee-lowered-by-analyst.html.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp. (Delphi) is a Canada-based company engaged in the acquisition for and exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in western Canada. The Company’s operations are principally concentrated in Northwest Alberta at Bigstone, which is in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.