Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Willdan Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (WLDN)

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Willdan Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Willdan Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Willdan Group ( WLDN ) opened at $26.54 on Monday. Willdan Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $232.59, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

In other news, insider Marc Tipermas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,333 shares in the company, valued at $967,524.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 154,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Willdan Group by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Willdan Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 209,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Willdan Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (WLDN)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/q1-2018-earnings-forecast-for-willdan-group-inc-issued-by-wedbush-wldn.html.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.