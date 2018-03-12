Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Issued By B. Riley

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 215.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ HDSN) opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $230.43, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. Hudson Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 1,360.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,417,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 160,663 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,429,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a refrigerant services company. The Company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide Services performed at a customer’s site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

