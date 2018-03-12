Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Puma Biotechnology earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.3777492670018 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBYI. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Puma Biotechnology ( PBYI ) opened at $80.75 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $136.90. The firm has a market cap of $3,030.00, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 10,692 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $991,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155,931 shares in the company, valued at $385,462,600.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Paul Bryce sold 1,860 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $172,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,902.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of cancer. The Company focuses on in-licensing the development and commercialization rights to over three drug candidates, including PB272 (neratinib (oral)), PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)) and PB357.

