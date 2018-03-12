Publica (PBL) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Publica has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $11,474.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Publica has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One Publica token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00943568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003240 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014599 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00087770 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00182326 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Publica Token Profile

Publica’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official website is publica.io . The official message board for Publica is medium.com/publicaio . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Publica is a decentralized publishing platform that plans to connect authors and readers. The publica platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to create the largest publisher, in which readers can purchase (with READ tokens) access keys for the literary. The content will be stored in a decentralized immutable storage allowing the publisher to have zero inventory and at the same time provide an platform with a variety of literary accessible. “

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Publica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Publica must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

