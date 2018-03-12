Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Public Service Enterprise ended 2017 on a mixed note. While its fourth-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, top line missed the consensus mark. Nevertheless share price has outperformed the broader industry over a year, buoyed by its consistent capital-investment plans on account of its stable liquidity position. Currently, the company expects to spend in the range of $13-$15 billion on its energy infrastructure during 2018-2020. Apart from focusing on transmission and distribution infrastructure, the company is also expanding its renewable assets. The company has a solid portfolio of regulated and non-regulated utility assets that offer stable earnings and significant long-term growth potential. However any inability to comply with various regulations and obtain fair and timely rate relief could have an adverse impact on its future earnings and growth.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE PEG ) opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,749.18, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.46. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,062,483.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,658 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 199,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $3,602,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

