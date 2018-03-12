Shares of ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:BOIL) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, March 19th.

ProShares Trust II (BOIL) opened at $5.59 on Monday. ProShares Trust II has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Trust II stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:BOIL) by 370.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ProShares Trust II worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/proshares-trust-ii-boil-shares-set-to-reverse-split-on-tuesday-march-20th.html.

