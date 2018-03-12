Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 7,399 Shares of Metlife Inc (MET)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 16.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 242.3% in the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 28,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price target on shares of Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Metlife Inc ( NYSE MET ) opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49,593.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

