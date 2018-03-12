ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,531,000 after acquiring an additional 169,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,037,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,563,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,338,000 after acquiring an additional 93,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,382 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (PRA) opened at $50.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $209.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.49%.

In other ProAssurance news, Chairman William Stancil Starnes sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $590,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/proassurance-co-pra-shares-bought-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

ProAssurance Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.