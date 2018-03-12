Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.74

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00008145 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and approximately $204,180.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.00939065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010954 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00043965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00088039 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00181372 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin’s launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 22,840,389 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Bit-Z, BX Thailand and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to buy Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.