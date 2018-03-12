PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) SVP Victor A. Allums Sells 18,000 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) SVP Victor A. Allums sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $152,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,749. The stock has a market cap of $178.04, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. PRGX Global Inc has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.97%. research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on PRGX Global to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PRGX Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 248,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 722,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 223,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.

