PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) SVP Victor A. Allums Sells 18,000 Shares

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) SVP Victor A. Allums sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total value of $152,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 191,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,749. The stock has a market cap of $178.04, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. PRGX Global Inc has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. PRGX Global had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 1.97%. research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 248,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PRGX Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in PRGX Global by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 722,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 223,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About PRGX Global
PRGX Global, Inc (PRGX), together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit and spend analytics services. The Company provides recovery audit, procure-to-pay performance improvement, spend analytics and risk management services principally to large businesses and government agencies. The Company operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services-Americas, Recovery Audit Services-Europe/Asia-Pacific and Adjacent Services.
