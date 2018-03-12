Pretium Resources (PVG) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC downgraded Pretium Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.50.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) opened at C$8.91 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of C$7.93 and a twelve month high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,620.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director Nicole Adshead-Bell acquired 5,700 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,166.00. Also, Director Robert Allan Quartermain acquired 5,000 shares of Pretium Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,800.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

