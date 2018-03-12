Premia Global Advisors LLC Takes $325,000 Position in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN)

Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (NYSE:KYN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment by 21.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. (KYN) opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,040.00, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.77. Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return by investing at least 85% of its total assets in energy-related master limited partnerships and their affiliates (MLPs) and in other companies that operate assets used in the gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal.

