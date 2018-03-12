Premia Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.6% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 307,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after buying an additional 51,252 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 109,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,176,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,368,000 after buying an additional 1,164,972 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 69,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $7,848,958.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,088,234.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $405,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) opened at $118.83 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $52,673.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

