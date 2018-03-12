Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) opened at $66.40 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.36.
Preformed Line Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 250,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators and information industries. The Company’s products include Formed Wire and Related Hardware Products, Protective Closures, Plastic Products and Other Products.
