Preformed Line Products (PLPC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) opened at $66.40 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Preformed Line Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase 250,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company (PLPC) is a designer and manufacturer of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators and information industries. The Company’s products include Formed Wire and Related Hardware Products, Protective Closures, Plastic Products and Other Products.

