Prana Capital Management LP Invests $21.95 Million in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Stock

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 7.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 953.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

In other news, insider David Kent Stewart sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total transaction of $826,163.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,098,477.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 31,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $5,448,649.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,643,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,285 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) opened at $161.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23,575.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $118.84 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/prana-capital-management-lp-invests-21-95-million-in-ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-stock.html.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.