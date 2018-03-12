POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (PID) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO (BMV:PID) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,310 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO were worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (TM) PORTFOLIO by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS (BMV:PID) opened at $16.00 on Monday. POWERSHARES INTERNATIONAL DIVIDEND ACHIEVERS has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $17.38.

