POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO (PRF) Stake Lifted by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO (BMV:PRF) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000.

Shares of POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO (PRF) opened at $115.52 on Monday. POWERSHARES FTSE RAFI US 1000 PORTFOLIO has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

