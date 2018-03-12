Power Ledger (POWR) Hits Market Cap of $153.02 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $153.02 million and $2.98 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Bittrex, Binance and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Power Ledger alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008708 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00931762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010946 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00086437 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00169877 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,644 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Token Trading

Power Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance, Gate.io, TDAX, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Power Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Power Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.