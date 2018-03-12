Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Share Price

Headlines about Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chatham Lodging Trust earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1733184547484 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on Chatham Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE CLDT ) traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $885.70, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.16. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 180.82%.

In related news, EVP Peter Willis bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,663.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Gerald Goldsmith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,328 shares in the company, valued at $482,328.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,715 shares of company stock valued at $270,485 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company owned 41 hotels with an aggregate of 6,163 rooms located in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

