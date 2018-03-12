Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (KKD) Stock Price

Press coverage about Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (NYSE:KKD) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts earned a daily sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 44.9743486630663 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts (KKD) opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,280.00, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.52. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The Company’s principal business includes owning and franchising Krispy Kreme stores, at which a range of doughnuts, including the Company’s Original Glazed doughnut, together with complementary products, including an array of coffees and other beverages.

