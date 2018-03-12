POSCO (PKX) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Headlines about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. POSCO earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.8525612739194 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

POSCO (NYSE PKX) traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.28. The company had a trading volume of 100,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $28,520.00, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. POSCO has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

POSCO is a Korea-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of steel products. The Company operates in four segments: steel, trading, construction, and others. The steel segment includes production of steel products and sale of such products. The trading segment consists of global trading activities of POSCO Daewoo Corporation, exporting and importing a range of steel products that are both obtained from and supplied to it, as well as between other suppliers and purchasers in Korea and overseas.

