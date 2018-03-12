Portmeirion Group (PMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,050.00

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,050 ($14.51) and last traded at GBX 1,050 ($14.51), with a volume of 2577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,037.50 ($14.33).

The firm has a market cap of $119.42 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,721.31.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing ceramic tableware, cookware, giftware and tabletop accessories. The Company has five brands: Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. The Company’s segments include UK and US operations. Portmeirion offers tableware and gifts with collections, such as Sophie Conran for Portmeirion and Ted Baker collection.

