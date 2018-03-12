PopularCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $750.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $963,989.00 and $750.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.21 or 0.01956810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007524 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017881 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.00920403 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00028029 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002318 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,425,699,857 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

