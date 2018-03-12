Popular (BPOP) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.8933627992116 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ BPOP) opened at $44.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,557.98, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.10. Popular has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $473.35 million during the quarter. Popular had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.29%. equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Sandler O’Neill set a $48.00 price target on shares of Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $49.00 price target on shares of Popular and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

