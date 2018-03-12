Po.et Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Po.et has a market capitalization of $73.39 million and $1.31 million worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, Kucoin, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008702 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.96 or 0.00937431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010953 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00087144 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00172431 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Po.et

Po.et was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,236,813,969 tokens. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and smple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, EtherDelta, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and OEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

