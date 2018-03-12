Ply Gem (PGEM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ply Gem earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.312614183336 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

PGEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ply Gem in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ply Gem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ply Gem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Ply Gem (NYSE PGEM) opened at $21.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Ply Gem has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1,480.82, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.42.

Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ply Gem had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 144.46%. The company had revenue of $516.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Ply Gem will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ply Gem news, insider John L. Buckley sold 32,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $719,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

