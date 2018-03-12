Plug Power’s (PLUG) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report released on Thursday morning. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PLUG. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.48.
Plug Power (PLUG) opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 543,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 246,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,742,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 477,438 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 412,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares during the last quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.83% of the company’s stock.
About Plug Power
Plug Power Inc is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn.
