Playags (AGS) versus Lydall (LDL) Head-To-Head Review

Playags (NYSE: AGS) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Playags and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playags N/A N/A N/A Lydall 7.01% 14.99% 8.68%

This table compares Playags and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playags $166.80 million 4.39 -$81.37 million ($1.69) -12.33 Lydall $698.44 million 1.23 $49.31 million $2.86 17.26

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Playags. Playags is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lydall, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Playags and Lydall, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playags 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00

Playags currently has a consensus target price of $23.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Lydall has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.55%. Given Lydall’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Playags.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lydall beats Playags on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs and manufactures specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications. The Company’s segments are Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration, thermal insulation and life sciences filtration businesses. The Technical Nonwovens segment includes its industrial filtration and advanced materials products. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment includes its metal parts and related tooling used in automotive applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment includes its fiber parts business and related tooling used in automotive applications. Its Filtration products include LydAir MG (Micro-Glass) Air Filtration Media, LydAir MB (Melt Blown) Air Filtration Media and Arioso Membrane Composite Media.

