News articles about Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pimco Income Strategy Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 45.8188694921887 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) remained flat at $$11.50 during trading hours on Monday. 27,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,716. Pimco Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th.

WARNING: “Pimco Income Strategy Fund (PFL) Given News Impact Score of 0.07” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/pimco-income-strategy-fund-pfl-given-news-impact-score-of-0-07.html.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating and/or fixed-rate debt instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.