Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Physicians Realty Trust earned a news impact score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4532761502035 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $20.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE DOC ) opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,742.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 11.04%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,934.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,797.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

