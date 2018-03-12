Pesetacoin Price Reaches $0.0471 on Exchanges (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange. Pesetacoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $11,167.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.01945110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007510 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017376 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020781 BTC.

Pesetacoin Coin Profile

Pesetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 133,077,214 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PesetaCoin is a scrypt altcoin like Litecoin. The block time is one minute and the diffiuclty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. The starting block reward is 166 PTC and halves every year. The coin is merged mineable and has a negligable premine of 0.016%. “

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pesetacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

