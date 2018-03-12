Persimmon (PSN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,529 ($34.94) to GBX 2,840 ($39.24) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Numis Securities upgraded Persimmon to an add rating and set a GBX 3,173 ($43.84) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,464 ($34.04) to GBX 3,083 ($42.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($37.86) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.40 ($36.85).

Persimmon (PSN) opened at GBX 2,595 ($35.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,070.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.90. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 2,046 ($28.27) and a one year high of GBX 2,901 ($40.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a GBX 110 ($1.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

In other Persimmon news, insider M H. Killoran sold 5,762 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($36.63), for a total value of £152,750.62 ($211,039.82).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

