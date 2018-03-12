Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $24.13 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ( NYSE:ZBH ) opened at $120.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24,552.33, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan C. Hanson acquired 25,077 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

