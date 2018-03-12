Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (VBIV)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VBI Vaccines, Inc. – (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100,000 shares during the quarter. VBI Vaccines comprises about 1.4% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of VBI Vaccines worth $41,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter worth $13,237,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 587,036 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

VBI Vaccines, Inc. – ( VBIV ) opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines, Inc. – has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, formerly SciVac Therapeutics Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing various technologies that focus on vaccine protection. It has developed an enveloped virus like particle (eVLP) vaccine platform that allows for the design of enveloped VLP vaccines. It is involved in various projects related to human cytomegalovirus (CMV) and other antigens.

