Perceptive Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OMED) by 152.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,608 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMED. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,309 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncomed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (OMED) opened at $3.29 on Monday. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OMED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oncomed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on Oncomed Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncomed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Profile

OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc (OncoMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address the fundamental biology driving cancer’s growth, resistance, recurrence and metastasis. The Company’s therapeutic candidates and preclinical programs include Demcizumab (Anti-DLL4, OMP-21M18), Tarextumab (Anti-Notch2/3, OMP-59R5), Vantictumab (anti-Fzd7, OMP-18R5), Ipafricept (Fzd8-Fc, OMP-54F28), Brontictuzumab (Anti-Notch1, OMP-52M51), Navicixizumab (Anti-DLL4/VEGF Bispecific, OMP-305B83), Anti-RSPO3 (OMP-131R10), Anti-TIGIT (OMP-313M32) and GITRL-Fc trimer (OMP-336B11).

