Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for TT Electronics (TTG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 275 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

TTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.32) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.59) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 200 ($2.76) to GBX 255 ($3.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.53).

Shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.31) on Thursday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 157 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 245 ($3.38). The firm has a market cap of $390.28 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,993.75.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.80 ($0.14) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). TT Electronics had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of £360 million during the quarter.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. The Company’s divisions include Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Advanced Components division creates engineered electronic components for circuit protection, power management and signal conditioning.

