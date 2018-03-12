Pearson PLC (PSO) Declares Special Dividend of $0.17

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) announced a special dividend on Monday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1666 per share on Wednesday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th.
Pearson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years. Pearson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Pearson (NYSE PSO) traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 269,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $10.69.
About Pearson
Pearson plc (Pearson) is a learning company. The Company delivers learning through providing a range of educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies and individual learners. The Company operates through three segments, which include North America, Core and Growth.
