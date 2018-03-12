Peak Resorts Inc (SKIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post $54.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.60 million to $54.90 million. Peak Resorts reported sales of $51.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year sales of $54.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $131.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $134.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $131.45 million to $137.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 million. Peak Resorts had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

SKIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Peak Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peak Resorts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 241,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 28,467 shares during the last quarter. Summer Road LLC increased its position in Peak Resorts by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 534,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Peak Resorts by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Peak Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peak Resorts by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peak Resorts (SKIS) traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Peak Resorts has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

