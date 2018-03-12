PCM (PCMI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PCMI. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on PCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on PCM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of PCM (PCMI) opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.80. PCM has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $563.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.75 million. PCM had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. sell-side analysts forecast that PCM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in PCM by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 113,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 1,232.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 199,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 493,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 397,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCM by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 398,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 113,040 shares in the last quarter. 53.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCM

PCM, Inc is a multi-vendor provider of technology solutions, including hardware products, software and services, offered through its dedicated sales force, field and internal service teams, direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Public Sector, Canada and United Kingdom.

