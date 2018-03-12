Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 717.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,748,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,110 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,970,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,562 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,027,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,900 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) opened at $133.80 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $120.95 and a 12 month high of $148.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $358,972.31, a PE ratio of 343.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 861.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.26.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

