Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Position Lowered by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,444 shares during the period. Pampa Energia makes up about 0.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energia were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Pampa Energia S.A. ( PAM ) opened at $63.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,665.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pampa Energia S.A. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $72.98.

Pampa Energia Profile

Pampa Energia SA is an integrated electricity company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. Its segments include generation, transmission, distribution, oil and gas, and holding and others. Its generation segment includes a direct and indirect equity interest in Central Piedra Buena SA, Central Termica Guemes SA, Central Termica Loma de la Lata SA and Pampa Comercializadora S.A, among others, and investments in companies in the electricity generation sector.

