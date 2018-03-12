Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PONY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.20.

Get Painted Pony Energy alerts:

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) opened at C$1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Price Target Cut to C$2.75” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/painted-pony-energy-pony-price-target-cut-to-c2-75.html.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.