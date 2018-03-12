PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Shares Bought by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,120,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,610,000 after buying an additional 794,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,839,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 521,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,815,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,679,000 after purchasing an additional 468,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,066,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 276,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ PACW ) opened at $54.12 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,807.10, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/12/pacwest-bancorp-pacw-shares-bought-by-oppenheimerfunds-inc.html.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.