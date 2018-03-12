OTR Global Downgrades Oracle (ORCL) to Positive

OTR Global cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to a positive rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORCL. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Vetr lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.82 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.73.

Oracle (ORCL) opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219,270.00, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Oracle has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $186,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $901,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $4,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,640.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock worth $98,316,475. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 947.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 81,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

