OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $264.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will announce $264.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.50 million and the lowest is $260.92 million. OSI Systems reported sales of $245.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full-year sales of $264.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $277.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.77 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Meyer/ Luskin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $589,253.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 862,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after buying an additional 291,488 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,436,000 after buying an additional 206,089 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,723,000.

Shares of OSI Systems (OSIS) traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. 180,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,084. The stock has a market cap of $1,302.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

